LONDON — Despite not having enough players to participate as a team during the past two tournaments, South Laurel girls golf coach Steve King is pleased with what he has seen.
“We’ve had three girls playing this season because senior Kaylee Smith has been out with an injury,” he said. “The other girls, Brinklee Jasper, Lindsey House and Madison Stephens, are all still learning the game and not quite ready for tournament play. We’ve missed Kaylee but she re-injured her wrist, which she’d hurt at the end of last season, during our first qualifying round this season and hasn’t been able to fully return. She’s tried to play in a couple of nine-hole matches but didn’t feel healthy enough for an 18-hole tournament.”
During the Berea Invitational, South Laurel was led by Alyssa Siler’s fourth place finish with an 86. Lilly Barton shot an 89, and Sophey Smith had a 99.
“The girls keep making progress with each outing,” King said. “We’ve played in several nine-hole matches during the season and each time out they’ve improved. Alyssa is usually one of the top three scores and Lilly and Sophey are getting better each time. Lilly just started playing golf in February, so her progress is remarkable.”
The Lady Cardinals’ final regular season tournament was the Estill County Invitational.
“Again, the girls made progress,” King said. “Alyssa started out a little rough. Unfortunately, this has been a pattern for her. I believe it’s just her nerves and she’ll get better with it each time she competes. She gets off to a rough start and then has to claw her way back to a good score which she has done most of the season.
“Alyssa finished with a 79 and in 10th place,” he added. “She gave up six strokes in the first three holes. Beating their personal bests again for the second straight week were Lilly Barton and Sophey Smith. Lilly shot an 88 and Sophey a 96. The girls are working hard and making progress. Next on the schedule for the girls is the Region Tournament at Eagles Nest in Somerset on September 20th. We’ve played there several times this year and I expect us to play well in the Region.”
