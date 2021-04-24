HAZARD — South Laurel’s Ayden Smith turned in a perfect 4-for-4 effort at the plate to help the Cardinals snap their three-game losing skid during Friday’s 7-0 win over Perry Central.
South Laurel also received impressive pitching efforts from both Cole Harville and Dylan Dixon.
Harville tossed six scoreless innings, limiting the Commodores to two hits while striking out three batters. Dixon silenced Perry Central’s bats in the seventh inning to secure the win for the Cardinals (9-5).
“It was probably the most complete game we played all year long. I was really proud of our guys,” South Laurel coach Trey Smith said. “Cole Harville pitched lights out for us against a really good team. That was his best game he’s pitched.”
With the win, Smith said he’s pleased with the direction his team is heading.
“It’s kinda been where we had some injuries and to be honest, it’s been a blessing in disguise because it’s allowed some of our younger players to get experience,” said. “We are going to get healthy and that will only make us better.”
South Laurel scored a run in the first inning to take a 1-0 lead before adding two runs in both the fourth and fifth innings to push their advantage to 5-0. The Cardinals wrapped up their scoring with two runs in the seventh inning.
Hunter Bundy turned in a three-hit effort while scoring once in the win as Harrison Byrd finished with two hits.
Lucas Mullins, Madison Lewis, and Ashton Garland each finished with one hit and one RBI apiece while Harville and Connor Combs each delivered a hit apiece.
