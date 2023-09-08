WILLIAMSBURG — Matt Rhymer’s Whitley County Colonels continue to March in a positive direction as they improved to 3-1 after handing South Laurel its first loss of the season.
Led by Dee Parker, who rushed for more than 100 yards, and two touchdowns while also throwing a touchdown pass, Whitley County scored first and never looked back during its 28-7 victory.
The Colonels are now riding a two-game win streak heading into Friday’s home matchup with 13th Region foe Bell County.
South Laurel (3-1) couldn’t get anything going offensively, and only scoring 19 points the past two games.
The Cardinals’ lone touchdown came late in the second quarter. South Laurel will attempt to get back on track on the road Friday against Estill County.
Whitley County got on the scoreboard first as a little trickery allowed the Colonels to find the endzone.
Halfback Dee Parker threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Rose to give Whitley County an early 7-0 lead with 2:06 left in the first quarter.
Quarterback Tye Hamblin pushed the Colonels’ advantage to 14-0 after breaking free for a 48-yard touchdown run, giving Whitley County a two-score edge with 10:36 remaining in the first half.
The Colonels found pay dirt again four minutes later as Parker inflicted damage this time around carrying the ball.
Parker found a hole and busted through for a 26-yard touchdown run, as Whitley County’s lead grew to 21-0 at the 6:29 mark of the first half.
South Laurel managed to score with 48.9 second remaining until halftime.
Liam Newton’s one-yard touchdown run cut the Cardinals’ deficit to 21-7.
Neither team scored in the third quarter while Parker’s second rushing touchdown, an 18-yarder, with 2:50 left in regulation put the finishing touches on the Colonels’ win.
