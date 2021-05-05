Colonels remain on top of latest edition of Fear 'Les' 13th Region Diamond Rankings

1. Whitley County (16-6 overall, 11-1 vs. 13th Region opponents)
The Colonels continue to be the Colonels.
Whitley County Coach Jeremy Shope is receiving solid play from his team.
They’ve won nine of their last 10 games while scoring in doubles digits six out of their last seven games. Whitley County players are playing their best at the right time.
2. Clay County (15-5, 10-2)
The Tigers are hitting the ball well and receiving solid pitching. They’re allowing only three runs per game while going 6-0 during their last six games.
3. Corbin (14-5, 8-3)
The Redhounds remain a team to reckon with. Their three losses to regional teams are against Whitley County and Clay County (twice). Corbin dropped a 10-0 decision to the Tigers on Monday.
4. North Laurel (8-9, 3-3)
The Jaguars got off to a 6-3 start but are now just 2-5 during their last seven games. They’ve got two tough road games on the horizon against Middlesboro and Pulaski County.
5. South Laurel (10-7, 3-4)
The Cardinals have been a tough team to figure out. They remain in the top five but have an important game at home against Middlesboro that will gauge exactly where South Laurel is standing in the district.
6. Knox Central (8-4, 6-2)
After getting off to a slow start, the Panthers are beginning to hit straight, going 6-1 during their last seven games.
7. Middlesboro (10-8, 8-7)
The Yellow Jackets have dropped two straight (Knox Central and Whitley County) since winning three in a row.
8. Lynn Camp (8-4, 5-4)
Rob Ledington’s Wildcats are one of the hottest teams in the region while putting together an impressive five-game win streak.
9. Harlan County (7-11, 5-3)
The Black Bears are losers of three straight after falling to Clay County, Hazard, and Perry County.
10. Jackson County (6-8, 2-5)
The Generals looked to be gaining some steam before losing 7-5 to Letcher Central.
