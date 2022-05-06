London, KY (40741)

Today

Thunderstorms - a few could contain very heavy rain, especially this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 69F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Rain showers early becoming a steady light rain overnight. Thunder possible. Low 52F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.