GEORGETOWN — Never count out the South Laurel Cardinals.
Case in point — Friday’s Toyota Classic semifinal matchup with Scott County.
Jeff Davis’ squad trailed by eight points with 40 seconds remaining in regulation but found a way to rally and pull off an impressive 65-63 come from behind win to stun Scott County.
Davis credited his team’s defensive play and a clutch shot by Eli Gover as to why his team was able to advance to Saturday’s championship game.
“Our guys never quit,” he said. “We had to start pressing and foul and we were able to knock down some shots. We forced some turnovers and Eli Gover hit a 3-pointer that put us up for good.”
“This shows what this team is capable of,” he added. “Everybody is buying in on defense. We were able to get key stops and make big plays down the stretch. We just never quit.”
Scott County built a 14-10 lead in the first quarter as Brayden Reed’s four-point effort kept South Laurel (4-0) close.
Gover and Parker Payne each scored seven points apiece while draining 3-pointers, allowing South Laurel to only trail by four points (34-30) at halftime.
Scott County increased its lead to 50-42 entering the fourth quarter as Payne and Rhys England scored four points apiece during the third frame.
South Laurel outscored Scott County, 23-13, during the final eight minutes of regulation as Caden Jones scored seven points while England and Gover each tossed in five points apiece. Payne knocked down a 3-pointer while Reed scored three points during the fourth quarter.
South Laurel 65, Scott County 63
South Laurel 10 20 12 23 65
Scott County 14 20 16 13 63
South Laurel (65) — England 11, Garland 2, Gover 16, Jones 11, Payne 14, Reed 9, Mabe 2.
Scott County (63) — Willhite 1, McGrapth 4, Middleton 21, Haynes 11, Mosby 10, Glenn 5, Hamilton 11.
