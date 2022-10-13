LONDON — North Laurel scored 35 unanswered points to mount a second half comeback and capture a 35-19 win over Whitley County on Thursday night.
In the first half, it looked like the Colonels were going to take home their second win of the season, scoring 19 points. But North Laurel was not going to let that happen.
Whitley County scored first after a 7-yard touchdown run from Mason Croley to give the Colonels a 7-0 lead with only three minutes elapsed into the contest.
Tye Hamblin scored on a 1-yard touchdown run to give the Colonels a 13-0 lead with four minutes remaining in the first half.
Logan Gambrel took off for 76 yards off a fumble to give the Colonels a commanding 19-0 lead over the Jaguars going into halftime.
Something in the locker room at halftime made North Laurel hungry for a win. The offense lit on fire, and you could feel it.
Ethan Gregory brought in a 1-yard run to cut the North Laurel deficit to 19-6.
But it did not stop there.
Tucker Warren ran in two touchdown runs to give the Jaguars their first lead of the game 20-19 with 1:34 left in the third quarter.
In the fourth quarter, Warren ran in two more touchdowns and a 2-point conversion to give the Jaguars the 35-19 victory.
North Laurel Head Coach Jason Chappell said, "We played with lots of heart in the second half, but still as a coach you have to be concerned. We played the last two games poorly in the first half.
"To score 35 unanswered points in a single half, that's good football," Chappell added. "I do not care who you are playing, if you do that to any team in the state of Kentucky, that is amazing. I am proud of our kids."
Whitley County Head Coach Zeke Eier said, "Hats off to those guys, they are a big physical team. What it comes down to, in the first half we were making plays, the second half not so much.
"We are not very big and we know that," Eier added. "The big thing for us is those guys coming back, getting bigger and stronger. I am still very proud of our boys."
North Laurel will be back in action next Friday as they travel to take on Henry County, while Whitley County will play host to South Laurel.
