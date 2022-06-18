HAZARD — Ezra Abner’s run-scoring single in the bottom of the seventh inning sealed a come from behind 14-13 win over Pulaski County for the South Laurel eight-year-old All-Stars on Saturday.
South Laurel trailed 10-1 entering the bottom of the second inning before putting together a thrilling comeback.
James Patterson’s squad scored two runs in the bottom of the second inning to cut its deficit to 10-3. The score remained 10-3 until the bottom of the fifth inning when South Laurel tied the game at 10 apiece after scoring seven runs.
Pulaski County scored three runs in the top of the sixth inning to take a 13-10 advantage but South Laurel answered with three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to tie the game at 13 apiece while sending the game into extra innings.
South Laurel’s defense held Pulaski County scoreless in the top of the seventh inning while Kole Worthington’s lead-off double in the bottom of the seventh inning set up Abner’s game-winning hit.
Dawson Jones went 3-for-3 with two home runs, four RBI, and three runs scored. Jackson Brown was 3-for-4 with two runs scored while Case Wagers finished 3-for-3 with a run scored. Easton Cox, Worthington, and Abner each finished with two hits, and one run scored apiece while Izayah Patterson had a hit, and scored once. Sawyer Stewart finished with a hit while Wrangler Gay had a hit, and scored once.
South Laurel is scheduled to be back in action Sunday at 7 p.m. against Hazard-Perry.
