PERU, ILLINOIS — The South Laurel Senior League All-Stars won in an exciting fashion during their first pool play game of the Central Region Tournament on Saturday, defeating Michigan’s Southern West Senior League All-Stars, 6-5.
South Laurel trailed 5-1 entering the bottom of the sixth inning before exploding to capture the one-run win which improves Steve Byrd’s team to 1-0 in pool play action.
South Laurel will be back in action Sunday at noon against Iowa’s Grandview Senior League All-Stars.
Southern West took an early 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning before South Laurel answered with a run in the bottom half of the inning.
The game remained tight until Southern West scored two runs in the fourth inning while adding one run in the fifth inning to boost its lead to 5-1.
Down but not out, South Laurel rallied for five runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to take a 6-5 lead while Will Alsip slammed the door shut in the top of the seventh inning to secure South Laurel’s one-run win.
Vince Sizemore led South Laurel at the plate with a 4-for-4 effort while Cole Harville had two hits and one run scored. Alsip finished with a hit, an RBI, and a run scored. Jack Vaughn delivered a hit and an RBI. Tyler Curry had an RBI, and a run scored while Isaac Alsip, Austin Byrd, and Keaton Creech each scored a run apiece.
Sizemore pitched three and one/third of an inning, allowing three hits, and three earned runs while striking out two batters. Harville tossed one and one/third of an inning, giving up three hits, and one earned run while striking out two batters. Alsip pitched two and one/third of scoreless and hitless ball while striking out a batter.
