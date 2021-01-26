LONDON — Former UK softball player and South Laurel alum Emily Gaines has been hired as an assistant coach for the South Laurel Lady Cardinal softball program.
Gaines turned in an impressive career at the University of Kentucky while winning many personal awards and setting many state and program records as a Lady Cardinal.
She will be replacing former assistant coach Kenneth Fischer, who resigned earlier this year.
“We lost assistant coach Kenneth Fischer, and he’s going to be missed, but we are thrilled to have the opportunity to bring one of our former players, and a former Miss Softball, back as an assistant coach. She’s a great addition to our coaching staff, players, and our younger girls,” South Laurel athletic director Ryan Nolan said.
South Laurel softball coach Carly Mink said she’s excited to see Gaines joining her coaching staff which also includes Scott Gaines, Emily’s father.
“I’m very excited to have her on staff,” she said. Emily’s going to be our primary pitching coach but she’s going to help us in all aspects.
“Coach Fischer will be missed,” she added. He had other obligations, and he was a big asset to the South Laurel program.”
Gaines was inducted into the Kentucky Prep Softball Hall of Fame in 2015. She was 2010’s Miss Softball and Gatorade Softball Player of the Year. Gaines owns many high school and South Laurel softball records. She totaled a 52-game hitting streak to break the Kentucky High School state record. The streak is the second-longest in the nation.
As a senior at South Laurel, she batted .634 with 17 home runs, 27 doubles, and 54 runs scored. She is a three-time All-State performer and owns state records, including 83 hits and 27 doubles in 2010 for a single-season and career records for hits (349) and doubles (104). She also owns the state record with five consecutive games with a home run.
But that’s not all, she also holds South Laurel records for hits, runs scored, RBI, doubles, home runs, and most wins as a pitcher.
“It’s really exciting,” Gaines said. “I had so many great memories at South Laurel. I’m excited to be able to help the girls with some of my knowledge and what I learned at the college level as well.
“I’m excited to work with Carly and my dad,” she added. “Carly is excited and I’m excited. Carly and I grew up together and we played sports together and I’m looking forward to getting to know the girls and let them get to know me.”
