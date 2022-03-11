1

South Laurel coach Chris Souder received a trophy commemorating his 600th win during Friday's quarterfinal action of the 2022 Mingua Beef Jerky Girls' State Tournament. | Photo by Darrin Spencer

South Laurel coach Chris Souder received a trophy commemorating his 600th win during Friday's quarterfinal action of the 2022 Mingua Beef Jerky Girls' State Tournament.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you