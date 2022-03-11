South Laurel coach Chris Souder received a trophy commemorating his 600th win during Friday's quarterfinal action of the 2022 Mingua Beef Jerky Girls' State Tournament.
Commemorating win No. 600 ...
- By Les Dixon Staff Writer
