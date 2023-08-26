LEXINGTON, Ky. (KT) — Mark Stoops has guided the Wildcats to seven consecutive postseason appearances and don't expect that trend to change this season.
The schedule, especially the conference slate with Georgia and Alabama, is among the toughest in the nation, but there’s no reason the Wildcats can’t collect eight wins out of 12 games.
Kentucky opens with three straight non-conference home games, followed by eight consecutive league games and the regular-season finale at Louisville.
Here’s a sneak peak of what this writer thinks will transpire this season.
Sept. 2: Ball State
In what will be the second meeting between the two teams, Kentucky should have no trouble with the Cardinals. Look for Liam Coen’s offense to return with a bang in the opener. Kentucky 48, Ball State 9
Sept. 9: Eastern Kentucky
The two schools had never played each other until 1998 and they have played four times since. The first three games were blowouts, but the last two have been closer, including a 34-27 overtime triumph by the Wildcats in 2015. Kentucky 30, Eastern Kentucky 21
Sept. 16: Akron
The Zips and Cats haven’t played each other since 2010 and Kentucky rolled to a 47-10 win 13 years ago. Akron is picked to finish fifth in the MAC East and still in a rebuilding mode under former Mississippi State coach Joe Moorhead. Kentucky 34, Akron 13
Sept. 23: at Vanderbilt
The first road game also is the SEC opener and Kentucky will have revenge on its mind after dropping a 24-21 loss to the Commodores last year in Lexington. The Cats should get back on track in Nashville. Kentucky 28, Vanderbilt 17
Sept. 30: Florida
A rarity, the Wildcats have won two straight over the Gators and the home-field advantage will play a role in extending the current win streak to three games over Florida, Kentucky 24, Florida 20
Oct. 7: at Georgia
The Wildcats have competed with the two-time defending national champions during the past two seasons, especially on defense. Regardless, Georgia is tough to beat, especially at home. Georgia 28, Kentucky 17.
Oct. 14: Missouri
Kentucky has won seven of the last eight meetings, including the last two, by a combined margin of 11 points. Kentucky should win its third straight over the Tigers. Kentucky 34, Missouri 21
Oct. 28: Tennessee
The Volunteers have returned to their roots under Josh Heupel during the past two years and have scored 40 or more points in each of those two victories. Kentucky will close the gap, but not close enough. Tennessee 38, Kentucky 28
Nov. 4: at Mississippi State
It will be strange not seeing late Bulldogs coach Mike Leach on the sidelines but look for Kentucky to get back on track after suffering its first home loss of the season. Kentucky 31, Mississippi State 20
Nov. 11: Alabama
Of the 41 games played between the two teams, Kentucky has claimed only two wins and tie. Since Kentucky’s memorable 40-34 overtime win in 1997, the Crimson Tide have won seven straight over the Wildcats. Alabama 42, Kentucky 18
Nov. 18: at South Carolina
Kentucky has won seven of the last nine against the Gamecocks but had a two-game losing streak to the Gamecocks snapped last year. South Carolina 24, Kentucky 17.
Nov. 25: at Louisville
Kentucky has dominated the series with five straight wins, but the Cardinals have a new coach in Jeff Brohm. Look for the Wildcats to end the regular season on a winning note. Kentucky 21, Louisville 13
Final record: 8-4.
