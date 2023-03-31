The Final Four will feature three teams who have never stepped onto the main stage in the Big Dance.
There are no blue bloods in the hunt for a title, including Kentucky, which hasn’t been to the national semifinals since losing to Wisconsin in the 2015 Final Four in Indianapolis. The Wildcats made four Final Four appearances from 2011-2015. Kentucky won the national title in 2012.
Although not recent ones, the Wildcats have ties to all but one of the four schools who will compete in the final weekend of the college basketball season.
San Diego State coach Brian Dutcher was on Steve Fisher’s staff at Michigan before he joined Fisher to form out his staff with the Aztecs and served as his longtime assistant coach before landing the top spot when his boss retired.
While at Michigan, Dutcher was on Firsher’s staff that defeated Kentucky 81-78 in the national semifinals in 1993. Because of NCAA violations, Michigan vacated all of its wins from the 1992-93 season, but the result of that particular contest was still a loss for the Wildcats.
The Miami Hurricanes returned to the court in 1985 and the school’s second coach was former Kentucky assistant coach Leonard Hamilton, who served as coach of the Hurricanes from 1990-2000 and compiled a 144-147 mark during his tenure. He won 46 games during his last two seasons with the Hurricanes. Hamilton was an assistant coach at Kentucky from 1974-1986 before leaving to become the head coach at Oklahoma State. Former Kentucky coach Eddie Sutton, Hamilton’s boss for one season at Kentucky, replaced Hamilton in Stillwater.
During Connecticut’s last visit to Houston in 2011, the Huskies defeated the Wildcats in the national semifinals before edging Butler to win the title. Connecticut coach Danny Hurley, is a brother to Bobby Hurley, who was on Duke’s national title team that beat Kentucky in the 1992 East Regional final.
Kentucky has no ties to Florida Atlantic but the Owls are members of Conference USA, which also includes Western Kentucky University. The Owls defeated the Hilltoppers three times this season and also beat Northern Kentucky during the regular season. Florida Atlantic also once played in the Atlantic Sun Conference, where Eastern Kentucky University is now a member.
Late Kentucky standout and former Louisville coach Howard Schellenberger began the football program at Florida Atlantic and coached the Owls from 2001-2011 and guided Florida Atlantic to a pair of back-to-back bowl victories in 2007-08.
If you need to pick a favorite based on ties to the Bluegrass state or simply want to cheer on the underdog, there are plenty of options.
