LEXINGTON — Cooper sealed its berth into Saturday’s 2022 Mingua Beef Jerky Girls’ Sweet 16 Final Four after holding off Bowling Green with a 55-47 victory.
The win didn’t come easy, though.
The Lady Jaguars (25-9) scored the game’s first 12 points but still had to hold off numerous rallies from the Purples (29-8). Connor held leads of 14-6, 26-17, and 38-30 at the end of the first, second, and third quarters before finally pulling out the win late in the fourth quarter.
Liz Freilhofer led the Lady Jaguars with 20 points while finishing with a perfect 6-of-6 shooting effort from the floor. She also went 8-of-9 from the charity stripe. Whitney Lind scored 19 points and finished with seven rebounds while Kay Freilhofer scored 11 points and finished with five rebounds.
Tanaya Bailey led Bowling Green with 16 points while LynKaylah James added 11 points.
Cooper took advantage of Bowling Green’s slow start out of the game jumped out to a 12-0 lead with 2:49 remaining in the first quarter. Liz Freilhofer scored eight points during the opening quarter while Kay Freilhofer and Lind each added three points apiece.
The Purples finally got on the score after a basket from Tisdale at the 2:26 mark and closed the period out with a 6-2 that cut their deficit to 14-6 entering the second quarter.
The Lady Jaguars began to cool down in the second frame while Bowling Green started to heat up.
The Purples got as close as 20-15 after Franklin’s sixth point of the period made the score, 20-15, but three baskets by Liz Freilhofer allowed Cooper to take a 26-17 advantage into the locker room at halftime.
Liz Freilhofer scored 16 points on 5-of-5 shooting from the floor, and a 6-of-6 effort from the free-throw line. The Lady Jaguars turned in an 8-oof-19 effort from the floor while going 2-of-9 from 3-point range.
Bowling Green remained in the game thanks to five points efforts from both Franklin and Bailey while James was limited to three points due to being in foul trouble. The Purples were 5-of-16 from the floor in the first half.
Cooper managed to hold on to a 38-30 advantage entering the fourth quarter thanks to Lind’s nine-point effort in the third quarter. Bowling Green continued to hang tough with James, and Tisdale scoring baskets. Tisdale’s two free throws with four seconds remaining in the period made the score, 38-30.
The Purples cut their deficit to three points (50-47) with 1:13 remaining in regulation after a layup by James but couldn’t get any closer as the Lady Jaguars wrapped up the win at the free-throw line.
2022 Mingua Beef Jerky Girls’ Sweet 16
Cooper 55, Bowling Green 47
Bowling Green 6 11 13 17 47
Cooper 14 12 12 17 55
Bowling Green (47) — Tisdale 8, Shelton 6, Bailey 16, James 11, Franklin 6.
Cooper (55) — Lind 19, K. Freilhofer 11, L. Freilhofer 20, Palmer 2, Noel 3.
