FT. WALTON BEACH, FLORIDA — After coming in relief and getting the win against Henry County on Tuesday, North Laurel freshman Haley Cooper notched her second win in as many days by pitching the Lady Jaguars past Russell County with a convincing 11-1 victory.
Cooper tossed all five innings, surrendering only four hits and no earned runs while striking out a batter.
“As good as our offense was, our pitching may have been better,” North Laurel coach Chris Edwards said. “Haley Cooper threw five innings, only allowed four hits and one unearned run. She’s been great the last two days.
“I’m really proud of my girls,” Edwards said.
The win improved North Laurel to a 13th Region-best 11-1 while extending the Lady Jaguars’ win streak to five games.
North Laurel came out hitting red-hot, scoring four runs in the first inning and two runs apiece in the second, third, and fourth innings before wrapping up the 10-run victory with a run in the fifth inning.
Emily Sizemore continued to swing a red-hot bat, going 3-for-4 at the plate with a triple, double, two RBI, three runs scored, and a stolen base.
Saige McClure went 2-for-3 with a double, three RBI, and three runs scored.
Ellie Adams was 3-for-4 with two RBI while Katie Keen finished with a hit, two RBI, and a run scored.
Braylee Fawbush had two hits while Bella Sizemore finished with a hit, an RBI, and a run scored.
Katie Sams had a hit and two runs scored while Reagan Isaac collected a hit.
“Another good win for my girls,” Edwards said. “Today was the opposite of how we started yesterday. We got off to a quick start with four in the top of the first and added on every inning. That’s one of the things we talk about a lot is scoring every inning and winning every inning. We did a great job of that tonight.
“We hit all the way up and down the lineup today,” he added. “Eight of the nine girls had hits, and five of the nine had RBI. That’s great production. More walks than strikeouts again is also well done by the girls.”
North Laurel is currently 4-0 in its stay in Florida, and will wrap up play on Thursday against Fern Creek.
“This trip is meant to be fun and filled with softball, and that is exactly what it has been so far,” Edwards said. “It’s also been a great team bonding experience. One more huge challenge this week with Fern Creek and then back home and start preparing for district games. Go Jags.”
