Corbin hosts Whitley County during first-ever home wrestling match By Les Dixon Staff Writer Jan 27, 2022 The Corbin High School wrestling team hosted its first-ever match on Wednesday against Whitley County with the Colonels coming away with a 48-36 win. An updated story will run in the Tuesday edition of the Times-Tribune.
