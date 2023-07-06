HARLAN — The 10U District 4 Final Four Tournament is slated to begin Friday at Harlan with Hazard, Corbin, Harlan, and North Laurel as the remaining teams.
Both Hazard and Corbin will enter the tournament as District champions with no losses while Harlan and North Laurel will enter as district runner-ups with a loss apiece.
Corbin and Hazard are slated to play at 6 p.m. on Friday with the winner moving on to the championship game.
Harlan and North Laurel play at 8 p.m. on Friday with the winner facing off against the loser of the Corbin and Hazard game on Saturday at 4 p.m.
The championship game is scheduled to be played Sunday at 4 p.m. If a second championship game is needed to be played, it will follow at 6 p.m.
