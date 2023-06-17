HAZARD — The Corbin 8U All-Stars continued to roll during Saturday’s second round action of the District 4 8U All-Star Tournament by upending South Laurel’s 8U All-Star team, 13-3.
Powered by a 15-hit attack that saw five players finished with at least two hits apiece, Corbin scored seven runs in the first inning and never looked back against South Laurel.
South Laurel scored a run in the top of the second inning before Corbin answered with five runs in the bottom of the inning to claim a 12-1 edge.
Corbin added another run in the third inning before sealing the win by limiting South Laurel to only two runs in the top of the fourth inning.
Ean Broughton and Lucas Liford led Corbin with two hits, two RBI, and two runs scored apiece while Tucker Goins, and Mason Aker each finished with two hits, an RBI, and a run scored apiece. Rafe Mills connected with a home run while collecting two hits, an RBI, and scoring twice. Weston Reynolds finished with a hit, three RBI, and one run scored while Cobe Gambrel had a hit, two RBI, and one run scored. Brantlee Gentry finished with a hit, an RBI, and a run scored while Mason Moore had a hit, and scored twice. Kasen Hart also had a hit in the win.
Wrangler Gay led South Laurel with two hits, and a run scored while Leo Roaden finished with a hit, an RBI, and a run scored. Brantley Creech and Waylon Allen each finished with a hit and an RBI apiece while Brantley Whited and Tanner Johnson each had a hit apiece.
