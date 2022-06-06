LEXINGTON — Corbin’s Kaila Stidham and Alayna Reynolds along with North Laurel’s Hallie Proffitt received good news late Monday when they found out they were named East All-Stars during the annual East-West All-Star Weekend event that will take place June 17-19 at South Warren High School in Bowling Green.
Stidham was named to the East All Star senior squad along with Proffitt while Reynolds was named to the East All Star junior squad.
Stidham and Reynolds helped guide Corbin to a 50th District championship and the Lady Redhound fastpitch program’s first 13th Region championship.
Stidham batted .366 with 37 hits, 30 RBI, and 31 runs scored while recording 15 stolen bases.
Reynolds turned in a .347 batting average while finishing with one home run, eight RBI, 40 hits, 39 runs scored, and 13 stolen bases.
Proffitt led North Laurel with 18 wins in the pitcher’s circle while striking out 84 batters. She also batted .407 with one home run, 33 RBI, 48 hits, and 12 runs scored.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.