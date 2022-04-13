CORBIN — Evan Poore turned in a gem on the mound, pitching Corbin to a 12-2 win over South Laurel during Wednesday’s 50th District battle.
The Redhounds (9-8 overall, 2-0 vs. 50th District opponents) knocked off South Laurel on Tuesday with a 5-3 victory, and will now travel to play Southwestern on Thursday with the game slated for a 6 p.m. start.
Poore kept the Cardinals’ (5-11, 0-2) batters off-balanced throughout the contest, scattering five hits while allowing only two earned runs. He also struck out nine batters and finished with zero walks.
South Laurel took an early 1-0 lead in the first inning but it was short-lived as Corbin tied the game at one apiece in the bottom of the third inning and put the game away with an 11-run fourth inning. The Cardinals scored a run in the top of the fifth inning but it wouldn’t be enough.
“We play in a tough district so games are always competitive, it’s good to come out on top,” Corbin coach Cody Philpot said. “Pitching was really solid for us both nights and we came together offensively after a little bit of a slow start. We had contributions from up and down the lineup — good team series win.”
The Redhounds’ Cameron Combs turned in a 3-for-4 effort at the plate which included a triple. He finished with a team-best six RBI, and scored once. Jeremiah Gilbert was 2-for-3 with two RBI, and two runs scored while Jacob Baker turned in a 1-for-2 effort while driving in two runs and scoring three times. Walker Landrum finished with a hit, an RBI and a run scored while Kade Elam had a hit and a run scored. Mo Carmichael delivered a hit and scored twice while Bradric Helton drove in a run and scored once.
South Laurel’s Ashton Garland turned in a 2-for-3 effort, scoring once while Ayden Smith and Adam Harville each drove in a run apiece. Landry Collett had a hit and scored once while Harrison Byrd also had a hit.
The Cardinals will be back in action Thursday at home against Lynn Camp. The game is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.
Tuesday’s Game
Corbin 5, South Laurel 3
A strong start and finish for the Corbin Redhounds led them to a 5-3 victory over the South Laurel Cardinals on Tuesday night in the clash between the two 50th District teams.
It was a game of ups and downs for both teams on Tuesday. While Corbin maintained a lead throughout the game, the Redhounds struggled to get much going at the plate, capitalizing on the six errors committed by the Cardinals to get to five runs.
On the other hand, South Laurel had 10 hits on the night, twice as many as the Redhounds, but stranded five batters on base, in its two-run loss.
Jeremiah Gilbert took the win on the mound for Corbin, turning in a solid performance. Gilbert surrendered three runs on nine hits over six innings, striking out six. Bradric Helton threw one inning in relief, allowing one hit and striking out two.
Cameron Combs and Kade Elam came through big for the Redhounds at the plate. Combs belted a two-run home run and Elam added a solo homer, to lead Corbin on Tuesday. Jacob Baker, Mo Carmichael, and Helton each singled once.
Combs led the Redhounds with two runs batted in, while Walker Landrum, Mikey Neal, and Elam each drove in one run.
