The Corbin vs. South Laurel boys game has been postponed due to water leaking on the floor. A date has not been given yet for when the game will be finished. South Laurel leads 58-49 with 4:01 remaining in the fourth quarter. | Photo by Darrin Spencer
Corbin vs. South Laurel boys game postponed
