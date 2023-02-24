LONDON — A familiar face will be taking over as head coach of the North Laurel High School girls soccer program after former coach Jessica Miller stepped down.
Former North Laurel assistant coach Courtney Miller has taken over the reigns, and is excited to get started.
“Honestly, I decided to apply for this head coaching position because of the young women that are members of this team,” Miller said. “After spending the last one and a half seasons with this team, it was something I knew I wanted to do and a role that I was excited about.
“There is a great amount of talent on this team,” she added. “I believe with hard work from the coaching staff, and the student athletes, we have the opportunity to be very successful on and off the field.”
North Laurel’s girls soccer program isn’t a stranger to success.
Miller will be taking over a team that just three years ago won the 13th Region title, posted a 15-1 record while advancing to the Final Four of the KHSAA State Tournament. Last season, North Laurel turned in a 5-6-1 mark.
“This team has always had great athletes and success,” Miller said. “Just a few years ago they were advancing to the Final Four in the state tournament — what an amazing accomplishment that was for this program with an amazingly talented team.
“When I think of the program, I of course always reflect on my time playing against North Laurel greats Ashley Bradford and Becky Woodworth,” she added. “There is great tradition here and I’m excited for the team to continue that tradition and add to the list of accomplishments.”
Miller said her goal for North Laurel is to “build a team that works together — has that fighting attitude until the last second and is excited, and proud to play for the school name on their jersey.”
“Some more goals for my team are to have good sportsmanship, perform well in the classroom, represent the team, the school and themselves positively in the community, and be prepared for life after high school whether that involves soccer or not,” she added. “There are three goals when it comes to being on the field — winning, learning and advancing.”
Miller said she wants her team to win games, but even if the Lady Jaguars were to win every game, there will be situations where her players will need to learn, and reflect, so they can be better prepared during tournament time.
“If our team spends the season learning and becoming better players and teammates, I believe advancing during tournament time will be in our favor,” Miller added.
Miller graduated from South Laurel in 2004 where she played soccer for four years. She has a business and administration degree from Union College; master's of arts in teaching from the University of the Cumberlands, and a master's in learning behaviors disorders from Georgetown College.
She is currently in her ninth year of teaching. Miller spent her first seven years at Martha Layne Collins High School in Shelbyville. During her last five years at Collins, Miller was involved as Assistant Athletic Director, pep club, yearbook and prom coordinator.
She has spent the last one and a half seasons in the soccer program at North Laurel, and currently in her second year of teaching business at NLHS.
“Being raised in Laurel County and a former Laurel County athlete, I’m excited to start this new chapter and continue to build the tradition and excellence that the North Laurel women’s soccer has had,” Miller said.
