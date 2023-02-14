LONDON — South Laurel’s Emily Cox recorded a double-double on senior night to lead the Lady Cardinals to an easy, 80-29, win over Clay County.
The Lady Cardinal senior continued her impressive play by scoring 19 points while pulling down 10 rebounds.
The 51-point margin of victory marked the largest win in South Laurel history against a Clay County team while the Lady Cardinals improved to 17-12 during the process.
“Good night for Emily and senior night,” South Laurel coach Chris Souder said. “She has been such a great staple to this program. She does a little bit of everything on and off the floor. She worked herself right into a scholarship at Lindsey Wilson. She had another good night tonight with 19 points, and 10 rebounds.”
The game was never in doubt with South Laurel building a 24-4 lead at the end of the first quarter, and 49-11 advantage at halftime. The Lady Cardinals’ lead grew to 72-21 at the end of the third quarter before sealing the win in the fourth quarter.
Jamie Buenaventura scored 16 points for the Lady Cardinals while Shelbie Mills added 13 points. Chloe Mastin finished with eight points while Kenlea Murray, and Aubrey Bundy each scored seven points apiece. Sydney Blanton, and Maci Messer each scored five points apiece.
“We are again getting good minutes from some other kids that gives us great confidence,” Souder said. “Jamie, Chloe, and we got Kenlea back tonight which gave us a lift. Our guard play of Shelbie Mills and Aubrey Bundy has also been key. Hopefully, we are peaking at the correct time.”
Lauryn Sizemore led Clay County (10-18) with 11 points while MacKenzie Sizemore, and Julia Collins each scored seven points apiece.
The Lady Cardinals will play their final regular season game Friday on the road at Danville. The game is scheduled for a 6 p.m. start. The Lady Tigers will travel to play Barbourville Thursday at 6 p.m.
