The North Laurel boys and girls cross country teams are getting set to start the 2022 season, and both teams have returning experience that will help keep them in the mix this fall.
Coach Rachel Gaynor has been the coach of both squads for several years, and she knows what it takes to compete at a high level. When it comes to her girls’ squad this season, she feels they will once again be able to go toe-to-toe with the region’s best.
Leading the way for the Lady Jaguars will be Taylor Allen, who was a state qualifier one year ago, finishing 23rd in the state competition in Class 3A. Gaynor said that Allen returns as one of the top runners in the region and the state for her class.
“Taylor Allen finished 23rd in state in triple-A last season. She ran track last season and she has stayed in shape,” said Gaynor. “I expect another good cross country year as well for her.”
Gaynor said there will be several other girls returning for North Laurel who have varsity experience, a lot of whom were in middle school last season. She said expectations have been raised for some of those runners as they are now high schoolers and a little older.
“We have other girls with varsity experience, and all of them were middle schoolers last year,” said Gaynor. “A couple of them are high schoolers now. We have several kids who have ran in the past, but we need a few more numbers.”
If things shake out like Gaynor expects, the Lady Jaguars will be right there by the time the regional meet rolls around. She said she expects the team to be about where they were last season.
“I think we will kind of be where we were in the region last year,” said Gaynor. “You’ve got Madison Central and West Jessamine. Those two schools are usually pretty good. I think we will be ranked right up there with them again.”
On the boys side, while there is certainly experience there for the team to find success, there has not emerged a real clear-cut leader on the squad, according to Gaynor.
Last year had a disappointed ending for the North Laurel boys cross country squad. Their times were not quite what Gaynor expected them to be. However, with the experience they have returning, expectations are still high in 2022.
“We have a lot of experience on the boys team. We only had one senior last year, and most of our kids have run at the varsity level,” said Gaynor. “They have to continue to work and improve and get better. We didn’t really run the times we would have liked for them to run last year, or compared to times we ran in the past, so we have to work and continue to drop our times.”
As for who will lead the boys squad, Gaynor is still waiting for that question to be answered.
“We have some different kids who have done well. We have several runners who could be our top runner,” said Gaynor. “They all need to continue to work hard. Maybe toward the middle or end of the season, we will know who our top runner will be. It could be any one of four or five of them.”
