London, KY (40741)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 59F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.