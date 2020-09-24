LONDON — The 31st meeting between crosstown rivals North Laurel and South Laurel will have two teams that look to go 1-0 in district play.
If the past 13 games are any indication, the Jaguars might have a slight edge going into Friday’s game at Gilliam Field.
The Jaguars are 11-2 against their crosstown counterparts since 2009, and lead the overall series, 16-14.
“South is a district and rival game,” North Laurel coach Chris Larkey said. “It’s always important to play hard in this game. Every team wants to start with a win in the district.”
South Laurel coach Donnie Burdine agrees.
“This game is important on three levels — the first, we need a win to confirm to our kids that they can play a little. The second, we need a district win to get in the playoffs, and the third, we want bragging rights for a year.”
North Laurel enters Friday’s contest with a 1-1 record after beating Perry Central at home last Friday, 46-7.
“It helps to win and show all the hard work and practicing that goes into it,” Larkey said. “It was also our first game on the new field and winning that game meant a lot for that very reason.
“Our kids did so much better on defense, we made a few position changes and it helped us on the schemes,” he added. “We played more physical and played more of the old school football. Our kids knew they played bad the last eight minutes of the game against Lincoln County, and wanted to go out and prove themselves in front of the home crowd, especially on senior night. Our offensive and defensive lines played a lot better.”
Burdine’s Cardinals are 0-2 after dropping games to West Jessamine and Lincoln County. South Laurel has allowed 96 points during its first two contests while scoring 36 points per game.
“We need to keep focused on getting better each week,” Burdine said. “We need to see some improvement on the defensive side of the ball this week. I think our kids need something positive to happen for them. I was pleased with our special teams play, we caught the ball well, and we kept fighting. We are very inexperienced and learning on the fly, and have to keep working on our defense. We can't stop the outside run right now.”
Both coaches believe their respective teams will be ready once the ball is kicked off.
“Playing a rival is always a fan’s game,” Larkey said. “It means more to people in the town than it does to ordinary people. Every team we play is important and this one is no different. Our kids have to come out and slow south down, and hopefully be able to move the ball. South has some very dangerous players who can score at any second. It’s going to be a very emotional game for our kids.”
“Chris does a great job at North Laurel, and always has his kids ready to play anyone,” Burdine said. “They are young but very talented and they have lots of experience.”
