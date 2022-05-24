LONDON — The rivalry between the North and South Laurel softball programs goes back to when fastpitch was introduced at the high school level in 1995.
The two teams ended up meeting each other in the 12th Region title game in ‘95 with North Laurel coming away with the win but the Lady Cardinals got revenge in 1996’s 12th Region championship.
The two programs have met in regional tournament play 22 times since 1995 with 17 of those meetings taking place in the regional title game, and five meetings occurring in either the first or semifinal rounds.
The Lady Jaguars lead the overall series in regional tournament play, 16-6, while posting a 14-3 mark against their crosstown counterparts in regional finals play. The two teams meet again on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. for the 23rd time in regional tournament play with a chance to advance to the semifinals on the line.
“The region tournament under any circumstance is a huge challenge,” North Laurel coach Chris Edwards said. “The eight teams that are playing are the best teams at the end of the season. It doesn't matter who is on the other side of the field, you know that they can play and will give you everything they've got.”
“North is a great team with a lot of good players, so it will be a battle, but I believe our strength of schedule this season has prepared us for this game,” South Laurel coach Carly Mink said. “I like our chances and believe we are well prepared to compete for the region title.”
The two teams played earlier in the season on April 25 with North Laurel coming away with an easy 13-0 win.
“When we played North earlier in the season, we were in some hitting slumps and North came to play,” Mink said. “We are hitting better now and will need to bring our bats to win tomorrow.
“A key to winning this game will be being mentally prepared. This is a crosstown rivalry and we must have the right mindset to be able to do our jobs on defense and offense.”
Edwards’ squad pounded out 19 hits in the win as three Lady Jaguar players delivered three hits apiece while four others finished with two hits apiece. Pitcher Hallie Proffitt limited South Laurel to two hits and only three base runners in the win.
“Our first meeting with South was one of those games where we did a lot of things well,” Edwards said. “We hit the ball throughout the lineup but more importantly, we caught everything we were supposed to and we pitched the ball very well. South has a good, very well-coached, and senior-led team. We are not going to let the result of the first game dictate our preparation for Wednesday’s game. We know what they are capable of and we are going to try to be prepared for it.
“The keys to the South game, and every game, is pitching and defense,” he added. “Our season took a turn for the better when we started doing both of those things better. We have to continue to focus on those areas. Offensively, we have to concentrate on the little things, run the bases aggressively but smart and limit our strikeouts.”
Both teams are also having to adjust to being off for more than a week.
The Lady Jaguars had built some momentum while posting an 11-2 mark during their last 13 games while Mink’s squad has won 15 of their last 29 contests.
“We usually don’t have this amount of time to prepare for region but I do think it has been beneficial,” Mink said. “We have been able to work on some small details in practice that we haven’t been able to work on in a while. I believe we are well prepared.”
Edwards admitted it’s tough to answer whether or not the week-long layoff will affect his team positively or negatively.
“I'll let you know Wednesday night,” he said. “Certainly, we would like to play the postseason on a more regular basis, that's why we schedule the way we do during the regular season. At the same time, there were some things that we could work on and have worked on and hopefully gotten better at. “Everyone is having to deal with the layoff and then when you throw in the unpredictable Kentucky and Tennessee weather, you don't know what you will have to deal with,” Edwards added. “We have had some great practices and been working very hard and I hope that it will carry over to the game Wednesday night.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.