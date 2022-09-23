It's been named as one of the biggest rivalries in the state, and Thursday you could feel it in the air — North Laurel coming out on top 43-0 in our Sentinel Echo Game Of The Week.
North Laurel (4-1) captured their 4th consecutive win with a shutout against South Laurel (0-6) in their first district game of the season.
North Laurel won the coin toss and received first. Ethan Gregory ran it into the red zone, which led to Tucker Warren making a 4-yard run on their opening drive. North Laurel took an early 8-0 lead with only two and one-half minutes elapsed into the contest.
Warren ran another 3-yard touchdown three minutes later to bring a 15-0 Jaguar lead. Warren's run was followed up by a rushing touchdown from Ethan Gregory to bring North Laurel to a 22-0 advantage.
Treyshawn Holmes-Evans ran a 3-yard touchdown to give the Jags a convincing 29-0 lead going into halftime.
Warren connected with Hunter Morgan with a 4-yard touchdown pass to increase the Jaguars to a 36-0 lead to begin a running clock for the remainder of the contest.
Austin Johnson padded the Jags' lead with two minutes remaining to bring a final score of 43-0.
"I really felt like I saw growth, and thats what I was looking for," NLHS Coach Jason Chappell stated. "I am very proud of our kids, one thing I want to do here is win, stay healthy, and represent our school, and i feel like thats exactly what we did."
North Laurel will take on Southwestern next Friday at home, while South Laurel tries to get their first win against Pulaski County at home.
