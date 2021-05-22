LONDON — In a game with winning, and losing streaks on the line, North Laurel snapped a season-worst five-game skid by upending crosstown rival South Laurel, who entered with a four-game win streak, thanks to a 5-3 decision on Saturday.
The Jaguars (13-15) recorded their second win over Trey Smith’s squad this season, overcoming a 3-2 deficit in the fifth inning to rally and pick up the win with two runs in the fifth inning while adding an insurance run in the sixth inning.
Austin Smith pitched a complete game for North Laurel, scattering four hits while allowing three earned runs, and finishing with six strikeouts. He also delivered at the plate, leading the Jaguars with a 3-for-4 effort.
Eli Sizemore went 2-for-3 with an RBI and run scored while Caden Harris, Noah Rush, and Kyler Elza each finished with a hit and an RBI apiece.
South Laurel’s Harrison Byrd took the loss after tossing five innings while allowing seven hits and three earned runs. Adam Harville also tossed an inning, giving up two hits and one earned run.
Ayden Smith led the Cardinals (18-11) with a hit and two RBI while Wes Wright finished with a hit and an RBI. Hunter Bundy and Ashton Garland both had a hit apiece in the loss.
