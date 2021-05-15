LONDON — It took nine innings, but the North Laurel Jaguars finally pulled out the 9-8 win over their crosstown rivals, the South Laurel Cardinals, in Friday's 13th Region matchup.
With the game tied at 5-5 heading into the ninth inning, the Jaguars exploded for four runs in the top of the ninth to give them a comfortable lead with just three outs remaining in the game. The Cardinals gave North Laurel their best fight in the bottom of the inning, scoring three runs, but couldn’t complete the comeback to send it to another extra inning.
In what was their only game of the year to go into extra innings, North Laurel Coach Darren McWhorter said high-stress games like these make it tough on everyone.
“We made this game really interesting once again, going in extra innings, and getting the win,” said McWhorter. “We will take any win anytime we can get one, but it wears on the coaches for sure.”
The Jaguars looked to take control of the game early, scoring two runs in each of the second and third innings. A two-run home run belted over the left-field fence by Noah Rush put North Laurel up 4-0 entering the bottom of the third.
South Laurel scored one run in the third, one in the fourth, and added two more runs in the bottom of the fifth. Ayden Smith hit a single up the middle in the fifth, scoring Ashton Garland and Wes Wright to tie the game at 4-4 after five innings played.
After North Laurel took a 5-4 lead in the top of the seventh inning, South Laurel’s Harrison Byrd hit a line drive to left field to bring home Garland for the game-tying run, sending the game into extra innings with the score tied at five-all.
Both teams went scoreless in the eighth inning before the Jaguars put together four runs in the top of the ninth to take the 9-5 lead. South Laurel stormed back in the bottom of the ninth, cutting the lead to 9-8.
With runners on second and third, and just one out in the inning, North Laurel pitcher Will Hellard struck out the last two batters of the inning to finish off the game and pick up the win for the Jaguars.
Cardinals’ Coach Trey Smith gave credit to both teams for a good effort.
“Tonight was a great baseball game. Both sides played really well. I’m proud of my guys for continuing to fight back,” said Smith. “Offensively, we had a great approach and hit a lot of baseballs hard. It was definitely a game that we did a lot of good things. We just couldn’t find that last hit to get the win.
Blake Vanhook led the Jaguars at the plate with two singles, driving in three runs. Rush added a homer and two runs batted in.
Garland had a double and three singles to lead South Laurel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.