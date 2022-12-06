Many expected a crosstown blowout but what they received was a game close throughout before No. 4 North Laurel pulled away with a 66-52 win over South Laurel.
The Cardinals (1-2) turned in a stellar defense, holding the Jaguars (4-0) to their lowest scoring output of the season along with a 24-of-57 shooting effort from the floor.
North Laurel connected on only 3-of-15 shot attempts from 3-point range, and posted a 15-of-17 mark at the free-throw line.
Despite being without the services of Gavin Chadwell, the Jaguars managed to outrebound South Laurel, 38-30, while forcing the Cardinals into 11 turnovers, and 19-of-52 shooting from the floor.
“Tonight was a battle,” North Laurel coach Nate Valentine said. “Credit to those guards at South Laurel for making things difficult on us. We really struggled offensively tonight and never really got in a good offensive flow until the last six minutes. Tonight was a good test for us on how to handle adversity. I’m really proud of our guys for responding when they needed to.”
South Laurel was 7-of-26 from 3-point range.
Senior Reed Sheppard led North Laurel with a 24-point scoring effort on 8-of-20 shooting while finishing with 15 rebounds, six assists, and two blocked shots. Ryan Davidson scored 20 points on 7-of-19 shooting while finishing with 10 rebounds, two assists, and three blocked shots. Brody Brock also scored in double figures for the Jaguars, finishing with 11 points, two rebounds, and one blocked shot.
South Laurel was led by Eli Gover’s 15 points. He contributed a 6-of-13 shooting effort, three rebounds, and two assists. Parker Payne connected on 5-of-19 shot attempts while scoring 13 points. He also had three rebounds and one assist. Jordan Mabe was 4-of-10 from the floor, finishing with a double-double, 11 points, 12 rebounds, one assist and one blocked shot.
North Laurel managed to hold a 13-11 lead after the first quarter, and a 31-27 edge at halftime before seeing the Cardinals cut their deficit to 45-42 entering the fourth quarter.
The Jaguars outscored South Laurel, 21-10, during the final eight minutes to pull off the win.
North Laurel has beaten the Cardinals four games in a row, while winning six of the last seven meetings between the two teams.
South Laurel will be back in action Saturday at home against Lynn Camp while the Jaguars will host Oneida Baptist on Thursday.
South Laurel coach Jeff Davis couldn’t be reached for comment.
