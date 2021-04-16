LONDON—The South Laurel Lady Cardinals were able to hang onto the lead in Friday night’s crosstown matchup with the North Laurel Lady Jaguars to secure a 5-4 win.
“It was a great win for us,” said South Laurel Coach Carly Mink. “This team, they just find ways to win and I’m really proud of them for that.”
The Lady Cardinals took the lead early with two runs in the first inning but the Lady Jaguars were able to answer with two runs in the second inning to tie the game up, 2-2.
The game was tied at three apiece in the top of the fifth inning when South Laurel was able to knock down two runs to take a 5-3 lead.
In the bottom of the fifth, the Lady Jaguars were only able to find one run and the Lady Cardinals held onto that lead to take the win.
“We hit the ball when we had runners in scoring position,” Mink said. “We hit the ball well right there in the first inning with two outs and runners in scoring positions. We were able to generate runs and that’s what helped us win tonight (Friday).”
South Laurel’s Chloe Taylor helped secure the win from the mound. She pitched all seven innings, allowing 12 hits and four runs while striking out one player.
“Chloe Taylor pitched all seven innings for us and she did a great job,” Mink said. “She definitely doesn’t need to go unrecognized as a pitcher—she’s a great pitcher in the 13th Region. She just pitched an overall great game tonight.”
The Lady Cardinals racked up eight runs in Friday night’s win with Karly Gray, Makayla Blair, and Addie Baker leading the team with two hits apiece. Madison Worley batted two runs in.
North Laurel had 12 hits in their loss on Friday night, with Emily Sizemore and Bella Sizemore each having three hits for the Lady Jaguars.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.