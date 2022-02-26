MANCHESTER — The more things change, the more they stay the same.
Case in point — Eddie Mahan’s North Laurel Lady Jaguars’ dominance against 49th District opponents.
The Lady Jaguars (22-5) captured their fifth consecutive 49th District Tournament crown by dominating Jackson County, 76-49, during Friday’s title game.
North Laurel used an impressive offensive and defensive attack to put the Lady Generals away early as Mahan’s squad has now won its past 34 district games while improving to 29-0 against Jackson County dating back to Dec. 14, 2007.
The Lady Jaguars shot 22-of-34 from the floor which included knocking down eight 3-point baskets while forcing the Lady Generals into 18 turnovers.
“It’s great to win another district,” Mahan said. “My girls came in focused and they took care of business. “I have to give a lot of credit to Coach Lewis who put together a great game plan and the girls followed it perfectly. This was a team effort and every girl was ready to play. Jackson County is a good team and I know they will be a tough out for someone next week.”
Hailee Valentine led all scorers with a 22-point scoring effort which led to her game MVP honors while Brooke Nichelson added 18 points and Emily Sizemore finished with 14 points.
North Laurel wasted little time jumping out ahead of Jackson County. The Lady Jaguars used a tenacious press combined with a hot-shooting effort from the floor to take a 23-9 advantage into the second quarter.
The Lady Generals had no answer for North Laurel’s defensive pressure and the play of Valentine, Nichelson, and Emily Sizemore.
The Lady Jaguars continued to roll in the second quarter, forcing 12 turnovers during the game’s first 16 minutes while building a convincing 42-18 margin at halftime.
The Lady Jaguars were red-hot behind the arc, knocking down 6-of-11 shot attempts from 3-point range as Valentine scored 15 first-half points. Nichelson forced four turnovers during the first half while scoring 11 points by the time halftime rolled around while Emily Sizemore turned in a solid first half, scoring nine points while leading the way with six assists and five rebounds.
Bella Sizemore’s shot from halfcourt at the buzzer extended the Lady Jaguars’ advantage to 24-points at halftime.
North Laurel continued to dominate in the second half, outscoring Jackson County, 19-13, in the third quarter while leading by as many as 32 points.
The Lady Generals managed to outscore Mahan’s squad, 18-5, in the fourth quarter but the damage had already been done.
The Lady Jaguars will now switch their focus to the 13th Region Girls Tournament which will tip-off Monday at The Corbin Arena.
The draw for the 13th Region Girls Tournament will be Saturday at The Corbin Arena. Possible first-round opponents for North Laurel are Corbin, Barbourville, and Harlan County.
North Laurel 76, Jackson County 49
Jackson County 9 9 13 18 49
North Laurel 23 19 19 15 76
Jackson County (49) — Curry 5, Carl 8, Lakes 10, Gilbert 6, Ward 18, Creech 2.
North Laurel (76) — Black 8, Valentine 22, Claybrook 1, B. Sizemore 11, Nichelson 18, Sizemore 14, C. McKnight 2.
