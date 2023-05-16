LONDON — After being held scoreless during the first inning, North Laurel’s bats woke up in a big way, scoring five runs in the second inning, seven runs in the third inning, and three runs in the fourth inning during the Lady Jaguars’ 15-0 rout of Clay County in Tuesday’s 49th District Tournament title game.
North Laurel seventh-grader Emma Carl dominated at the plate and in the pitcher’s circle once again. She turned in a perfect 3-for-3 effort with two RBI and two runs scored while limiting the Lady Tigers (13-15) to two hits and no earned runs. Carl also struck out two batters.
“Defensively, we had an error tonight in the first inning but managed to work around it,” North Laurel coach Chris Edwards said. “Emma Carl pitched another great game in the circle. Only two hits and two strikeouts. Clay County came out very aggressive and put the ball in play. We were able to play good defense behind her.”
Bella Sizemore turned in a 3-for-4 effort for the Lady Jaguars (31-2) while driving in a run and scoring twice.
Bella Finley finished 2-for-3 with two RBI and two runs scored while Morgan Edwards was 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored.
Emily Sizemore connected on her 10th home run while driving in two runs and finishing with three runs scored.
Katie Sams had a hit, three RBI, and scored once while Braylee Fawbush drove in two runs, and Saige McClure scored twice. Ellie Adams also had a hit in the win.
“Really proud of my girls tonight,” Edwards said. “I wasn’t sure how we would come out after a few days without a game. Then the weather today was expected to be so much worse than it turned out to be. And no school today, so everything seemed a little off.
“But I will say we had the girls in early today for some hitting and then back again for everything we do before the game and after a bit of a slow start, we picked up the pace,” he added. “The best part of our offense tonight was contributions from everyone in the lineup. Multiple hits from four of the girls, Carl, Edwards, Bella Sizemore and Bella Finley. A home run from Emily Sizemore and a bases clearing triple from Sams.
“Like I said, I am really proud of these girls and their hard work,” Edwards continued. “The 49th District Championship is the second goal that we have for this season. The next one is game one of the region. That’s as far ahead as we are looking. Regardless of who we draw that is where our focus will be. We will start getting ready for the region this week. Go Jags.”
Thursday’s Game
North Laurel avenged one of its two losses on Thursday by defeating Perry County Central, 2-1.
The Lady Jaguars (30-2) jumped out to a 2-0 lead while seventh-grade pitcher Emma Carl did the rest, capturing her team-best 11th win of the season.
“A quality win tonight against a really good team,” North Laurel coach Chris Edwards said. “Perry Central is definitely the favorite in their region and I wouldn’t be surprised if they made a deep run in the postseason. Their pitcher is lights out and they play great defense.
“This was an old-fashioned type of game,” he added. “Pitching and defense dominated tonight. Only four hits for each team. They played flawless defense, and we only had one error and that was on a bad hop. Like I said, only four hits but the credit for that goes to the Perry Central pitcher. She kept us off balance. We got one run in the first and then a big two-out hit by Ellie Adams in the fourth inning.”
Carl finished the game allowing four hits, and no unearned runs while striking out four batters.
“Pitching and defense won the game tonight again for us,” Edwards said. “When we play great defense, we can be really good. We made all the plays and also made a great diving play in center field by Saige McClure. This was a tournament caliber game and it will only help us when our postseason starts next week. Go Jags.”
