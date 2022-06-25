CORBIN — The North Laurel 12-year-old All-Stars continue their winning ways on Saturday, rolling past Pulaski County with a 14-3 win in the District 4 Tournament.
Powered by Cooper Parman’s 3-for-3 effort at the plate which included a home run, four RBI, and two runs scored, North Laurel fought back from a 2-0 deficit to get the easy 11-run victory.
North Laurel also received a solid pitching effort from Nathan Miller. Miller tossed four innings while four hits and two earned runs while striking out seven batters.
North Laurel built a 3-2 lead at the end of the first inning before adding eight runs in the third inning, and one more run in the fourth inning.
Miller posted a perfect 2-for-2 effort at the plate while driving in three runs and scoring twice. Marshall Mastin delivered two hits and scored three times while Ethan Anderson had two hits, an RBI, and a run scored. Kipton Allen had a hit, an RBI, and two runs scored while Matthew Powenski had a hit and two runs scored. KYran Barnes delivered a hit, and two RBI while Tate Marcum had a hit and two runs scored.
