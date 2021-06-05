HARLAN — North Laurel’s Emily Sizemore connected with her 11th home run of the season while teammate Maddie Dagley recorded another perfect game, striking out seven batters during the Lady Jaguars’ 10-0 five-inning win over Lynn Camp.
The 10-run victory sets up a 13th Region Fastpitch Tournament matchup on Monday between North Laurel and Corbin. The two teams have split a pair of games against each other this season.
“Maddie Dagley is healthy again and she’s pitching really well. She has done a great job today,” North Laurel coach Doug Gregory said. “Our defense played well and it should be a good game against Corbin Monday night.
“Lynn Camp is a good team,” he added. “Coach Nikki Hendrix has brought the program a long way and it shows.”
Sizemore was one of four Lady Jaguars with two hits as she also added a single. Bailee Root had two triples. Sage McClure and Ellie Adams each contributed a triple and single. Bella Sizemore singled twice while Dagley and Hallie Proffitt added one single each.
North Laurel took a 4-0 lead in the second inning while adding two runs in the third inning, three runs in the fourth inning, and one run in the fifth inning.
