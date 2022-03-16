LEXINGTON — It was only a matter of time before 2022 UK HealthCare Boys Sweet 16 favorite George Rogers Clark (GRC) began to dominate their first round match-up against 14th Region champion Perry County Central.
The Cardinals (34-1) only led 16-12 at the end of the first quarter before routing the Commodores (29-5) the remainder of the game, defeating Perry County Central, 77-36.
GRC received a 22-point scoring effort from Jerome Morton while Sam Parrish added 20 points. Teammate Trent Edwards added 13 points, and three electrifying dunks while Tanner Walton finished with nine points, and 10 rebounds.
The Commodores never got on track shooting the ball, finishing with a 16-of-45 effort while turning the ball over 19 times. The Cardinals scored 25 points off Perry Central’s miscues.
Lance McKenzie led the Commodores with 10 points while Tyler Day finished with nine points.
Morton’s nine points in the first quarter allowed GRC to take a 16-12 advantage into the second quarter. The Cardinals jumped out to a 5-0 lead behind a basket by Morton and a 3-pointer by Parrish before Perry Central began to heart up.
A basket by McKenzie cut the Commodores’ deficit to 13-12 before Morton’s 3-point basket at the end of the period increased GRC’s lead to 16-12.
The Cardinals dominated the second quarter while building a 35-18 cushion at halftime. GRC took advantage of a four-minute scoring trough while using a 10-0 run to build a 30-14 advantage.
Trent Edwards had a dunk and 3-point basket during the run while Hampton and Morton (3-point basket) also scored.
Morton led the Cardinals with 13 points during the first half while Edwards added seven points. Day led Perry Central with seven points as the Commodores struggled shooting the ball. Perry Central finished the first half 8-of-23 from the floor while getting out rebounded, 23-11.
GRC shot 14-of-32 from the floor, including a 4-of-9 effort from 3-point range. The Cardinals scored 12 points off the Commodores’ nine first-half turnovers.
Josh Cook’s squad put the game away in the third quarter, outscoring the outmanned Commodores, 23-11. Both teams traded scores to open the second half before GRC used a 15-5 run to take control of the contest.
A 3-pointer by Morton highlighted the run while Edwards recorded his second dunk of the game and Parrish scored six points. His basket with 3:34 remaining in the period pushed the Cardinals’ advantage to 52-25.
Morton and Hampton scored on layups during the final three minutes while Edwards’ dunk gave the Cardinals a commanding, 58-29, lead entering the fourth quarter.
2022 UK HealthCare Boys’ Sweet 16
GRC 77, Perry Central 36
GRC 16 19 23 19 77
Perry Central 12 6 11 7 36
GRC (77) — Morton 22, Parrish 20, Edwards 13, Walton 9, Hampton 9, Hernandez 4.
Perry Central (36) — Brock 4, Beverly 5, Day 9, Napier 3, McKenzie 10, Fannin 3, Sanders 2.
