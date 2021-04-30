LONDON — North Laurel captured its season-best fourth win in a row after slipping past George Rogers Clark on Friday with a 3-2 victory.
The hitting of Emily Sizemore and the pitching of Maddie Dagley along with solid defensive play led the Lady Jaguars to their eighth win of the season.
Sizemore’s two-run home run highlighted a three-run third inning while Dagley struck out six batters, and scattered six hits during the one-run victory.
“It was a great win for us,” North Laurel coach Doug Gregory said. “It was a pitcher’s battle and Maddie (Dagley) came out on top tonight. Emily (Sizemore) hit a two-run bomb for us. We held them at the end and it was a great win for us. Everyone stepped up and Maddie did a fantastic job for us. She came up big.”
Dagley also connected with a double in the third inning and was driven in by Madison Parman while Bailee Root scored.
