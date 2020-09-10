LONDON — North Laurel’s Madison Dagley opened the 2020 season in fine fashion by scoring five goals during the Lady Jaguars’ 9-3 rout of 49th District rival South Laurel on Thursday.
Dagley scored two goals in the first half while adding three more goals during the game’s final 40 minutes.
Olivia Rudder added two goals in the win for North Laurel while Amelia Anderson and Makayla Mastin also scored for North Laurel.
Rudder got things going for the Lady Jaguars by scoring a goal in less than a minute to give her team a 1-0 lead. Back-to-back goals by Dagley increased North Laurel’s lead to 3-0 just 15 minutes into the game.
South Laurel’s Ashlyn Davis added a goal with 21:06 remaining in the first half to cut the Lady Jaguars’ advantage you 3-1.
Goals by Rudder, Mastin, and Dagley during the first 10 minutes of the second half out the game away for North Laurel.
The Lady Cardinals cut their deficit to 6-2 with 18 minutes remaining in regulation after a goal by Avery Sauer but goals by Anderson and Dagley increased the Lady Jaguars’ lead to 8-2.
South Laurel added another goal (Sauer) with three minutes remaining in the game while Dagley capped off her five-goal game seconds later to secure her team’s six-goal victory.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.