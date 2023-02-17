DANVILLE — Despite entering postseason play losing two of their last three games, the South Laurel Lady Cardinals have every reason to hold their heads high.
The two losses were against two state powers in Ryle, and Danville.
South Laurel held its own against Ryle this past week before falling, 80-76, and on Friday, the Lady Cardinals hung tough against a Lady Admiral team that has only two losses on the season.
Chris Souder’s squad received a 34-point scoring effort from senior Emily Cox, but Danville’s Love Mays added a 35-point scoring effort, leading the Lady Admirals to a 77-70 win.
“This was one of the most intense games we have played all year,” Souder said. “We were down a starter with a stomach bug and also got in serious foul trouble. I was really proud of our kids and this was the perfect last game for us getting ready for postseason. Emily Cox continues her season-long mission of really carrying our team. Aubrey Bundy was super tough and ran our team like a veteran. I was just super proud of our effort and we are ready for next week.”
South Laurel built an early 20-13 lead in the first quarter thanks to 13 points by Cox.
Danville managed to tie the game at 36 entering halftime after Love scored eight points while Sami Bottom hit two 3-pointers.
Both teams continued to battle during the third quarter with Cox adding 12 more points while Mays scored nine points to send the game into a 55-all tie with eight minutes left in regulation.
Aubrey Bundy came up big for the Lady Cardinals in the fourth quarter, scoring nine points while hitting 7-of-8 free throw attempts, but 10 points from Mays, and five points by Bottom allowed Danville to pull away and get the win.
Bundy and Shelbie Mills joined Cox in double figures with 11 points apiece while Kenlea Murray added seven points.
South Laurel will be back in action Monday during the 50th semifinals. The Lady Cardinals will face off against Whitley County at 7:30 p.m.
Souder’s squad won both meetings against the Lady Colonels this season, 72-45, and 71-31, respectively.
