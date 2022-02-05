LONDON — After seeing his team’s game against Henry Clay get canceled, North Laurel coach Nate Valentine was able to schedule a game on Saturday against Perry Central.
The Jaguars (20-4) were able to run their win streak to 10 games after holding off a late rally by the Commodores by picking up a 74-65 victory.
North Laurel led by as many as 19 points in the second half before Perry Central outscored the Jaguars, 20-11, in the final eight minutes to get its deficit under double digits.
“I was just happy we were able to find a game today against a quality opponent,” Valentine said. “Perry Central is very strong and physical and will contend for the 14th Region championship.
“I thought we did some really good things today,” he added. “The road only gets tougher from here on out but I am excited to see where this team can go.”
North Laurel built a 24-14 advantage in the first quarter as Ryan Davidson scored 11 of his game-high 28 points during the period. The Jaguars’ advantage grew to 43-25 at halftime after seeing Reed Sheppard score 12 of his 23 points during the quarter.
The two teams continued to battle in the second half as North Laurel took a 63-45 advantage into the fourth quarter before seeing Perry Central rally late.
Clay Sizemore also scored in double digits for the Jaguars, finishing with 11 points while Brody Brock scored eight points and Caden Harris and Chase Dotson each scored two points apiece.
North Laurel will be back in action at home Tuesday when unbeaten and No. 3 ranked Pulaski County. The game is scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. tip.
North Laurel 74, Perry Central 65
Perry Central 14 11 20 20 65
North Laurel 24 19 20 11 74
Perry Central (65) — Beverly 16, McKenzie 13, Napier 19, Brock 4, Knight 12, Fannin 1.
North Laurel (74) — Sheppard 23, Sizemore 11, Davidson 28, Brock 8, Harris 2, Dotson 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.