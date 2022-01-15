LONDON — Ryan Davidson, Chase Dotson, and Reed Sheppard combined to score 63 points to help guide North Laurel to an easy, 89-47, 49th District win over Oneida Baptist on Saturday.
Davidson led all scorers with 25 points while Dotson followed with 20 points and five 3-pointers while Sheppard knocked down four 3-pointers, finishing with 18 points.
The win improved North Laurel to 12-4 overall and 2-0 against district competition.
“Today was a good team win,” North Laurel coach Nate Valentine said. “We were able to play a lot of guys that have been working hard in practice and deserve an opportunity to reap the rewards. “Chase Dotson was outstanding off the bench,” he added. “You have to take care of business in district seed games and our guys did that today.”
North Laurel wasted little time taking control of the game by knocking down six 3-pointers in the first quarter while jumping out to a 24-12 edge. Davidson, Dotson, and Clay Sizemore each scored six points apiece during the quarter.
Davidson added nine points in the second quarter while Dotson added eight and Sheppard scored six points as North Laurel outscored the Mountaineers, 23-15, to build its lead to 47-25 at halftime.
The Jaguars continued to remain red-hot in the third quarter. North Laurel used a 30-15 run to build a commanding 77-40 lead.
Davidson scored eight points during the quarter while Sheppard added seven points and Dotson connected with two 3-pointers to finish with six points. North Laurel wrapped up the win by outscoring Oneida Baptist, 12-7, during the fourth quarter.
The Jaguars will be back in action Tuesday at home against Jackson County before traveling to play Clay County on Friday.
North Laurel 89, Oneida Baptist 47
Oneida Baptist 12 13 15 7 47
North Laurel 24 23 30 12 89
Oneida Baptist (47) — Collett 5, Marcum 17, Roark 8, Adeyeri 2, Tyree 7, Faisrel 6, Mobley 2.
North Laurel (89) — Sheppard 18, Sizemore 9, Brock 4, Davidson 25, Harris 3, Dotson 20, Patel 3, Jervis 1, Kreis 2, Walker 2, Jones 2.
