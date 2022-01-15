London, KY (40741)

Today

Periods of rain and snow. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow in the evening will taper off and give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 24F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.