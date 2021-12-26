LEXINGTON — Four players scored in double figures during North Laurel’s 68-65 victory over Trinity on Sunday.
The Jaguars (8-2) advanced to Monday’s quarterfinal round of the White, Greer, Maggard Holiday Classic and will play Pleasure Ridge Park.
Ryan Davidson led the way for North Laurel, turning in a double-double with 22 points and 10 rebounds while Reed Sheppard finished with 16 points, seven rebounds, six assists, and five blocked shots. Clay Sizemore hit four 3-pointers while finishing with 14 points and Brody Brock finished with 12 points and six rebounds.
The game was tied at 18 apiece at the end of the first quarter before seeing North Laurel take a 37-32 lead at halftime. The Shamrocks outscored the Jaguars, 22-13, in the third quarter and held a slim 54-50 edge with eight minutes remaining.
North Laurel rallied in the fourth quarter, and outscored Trinity, 18-11, to pick up the win.
North Laurel 68, Trinity 65
North Laurel 18 19 13 18 68
Trinity 18 14 22 11 65
North Laurel (68) — Davidson 22, Sheppard 16, Sizemore 14, Brock 12, Jones 2, Harris 2.
Trinity (64) — Walls 21, Allen 6, Logan 6, McClain 17, Warfield 4, Pfieffer 4, Jenkins 7.
