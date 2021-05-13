LONDON — South Laurel turned in a flawless game defensively which played a big part in Tuesday’s 7-3 win over Perry Central.
The Lady Cardinals (13-9) needed some momentum in the worst way after entering the game with a season-worst four-game losing skid.
Pitcher Karly Gray turned in an impressive effort, allowing only six hits and three earned runs while the defense behind her didn’t commit an error.
“It was a great win for us,” South Laurel coach Carly Mink said. “We have had some tough losses here lately but it was nice to get back on track today with a win against a solid team.
“I am so proud of our defense,” she added. “Karly pitched a great game and we had no errors in the field. This is what we have been working towards all season and I look for them to continue making the plays.”
South Laurel held a slim 3-2 lead going into the bottom of the sixth inning before giving Gray some breathing room with four runs.
Senior Chloe Taylor continued to do what she does best, hit the ball where the defense isn’t. She finished the game going a perfect 2-for-2 at the plate while drawing two walks and scoring once. Taylor’s performance at the plate also moved her batting average to a team-best .617.
Gray distributed damage at the plate with two hits and two RBI while Madison Worley was 2-for-4 with one RBI. Aubree Laster connected with two hits and a run scored. Kylie Clem finished with a hit and two RBI while Addison Baker also delivered a run-scoring hit. Jaylyn Lewis and Makayla Blair both finished with a hit apiece.
“We have been trying to put together games performing well in all aspects of the game and I am very proud of them for finally accomplishing that,” Mink said. “With postseason right around the corner, it is very important that we stay focused and stay hungry. We have some tough games to end our regular season schedule and we need to string together some wins before district play.”
