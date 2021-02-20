London, KY (40741)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies and rain overnight. Low 38F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies and rain overnight. Low 38F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.