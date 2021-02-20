LONDON — South Laurel was able to get back on track while improving to 11-4 during the process by defeating Bell County, 65-48, during Saturday’s Ted Cook Classic.
Cook would have been proud of the way the Cardinals played defense during the game.
South Laurel (11-4) limited Brad Sizemore’s team to nine-point in the first quarter and only five points in the second quarter before pulling away with the win.
Rhys England turned in a 16-point scoring effort while Eli Gover and Parker Payne each scored 10 points apiece.
Bell County took a 9-7 lead in the first quarter before England scored nine of his team’s 13 points to help the Cardinals a 20-14 lead at halftime.
Gover hit two 3-pointers while scoring eight points and Payne added four points as South Laurel outscored the Bobcats, 25-15, in the third quarter to take a 45-29 lead into the fourth quarter.
Brayden Reed, Smith, and Payne each scored four points apiece to put the game away to wrap up the 17-point win.
South Laurel 65, Bell County 48
Bell County 9 5 15 19 48
South Laurel 7 13 25 20 65
Bell County (48) — Burnett 15, Stepp 14, Woolum 8, Calebs 2, Belcher 1, Caldwell 3, McCune 5.
South Laurel (65) — Anders 7, Smith 7, England 16, Gover 10, Jones 9, Payne 10, Reed 6.
