LONDON — South Laurel was able to get back on track while improving to 11-4 during the process by defeating Bell County, 65-48, during Saturday’s Ted Cook Classic.

Cook would have been proud of the way the Cardinals played defense during the game.

South Laurel (11-4) limited Brad Sizemore’s team to nine-point in the first quarter and only five points in the second quarter before pulling away with the win.

Rhys England turned in a 16-point scoring effort while Eli Gover and Parker Payne each scored 10 points apiece.

Bell County took a 9-7 lead in the first quarter before England scored nine of his team’s 13 points to help the Cardinals a 20-14 lead at halftime.

Gover hit two 3-pointers while scoring eight points and Payne added four points as South Laurel outscored the Bobcats, 25-15, in the third quarter to take a 45-29 lead into the fourth quarter.

Brayden Reed, Smith, and Payne each scored four points apiece to put the game away to wrap up the 17-point win.

South Laurel 65, Bell County 48

Bell County    9   5  15  19  48

South Laurel  7 13  25  20  65

Bell County (48) — Burnett 15, Stepp 14, Woolum 8, Calebs 2, Belcher 1, Caldwell 3, McCune 5.

South Laurel (65) — Anders 7, Smith 7, England 16, Gover 10, Jones 9, Payne 10, Reed 6.

