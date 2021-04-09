LEXINGTON — Many believed Friday’s quarterfinal matchup between Anderson County, and Franklin County had the potential to go down to the final wire.
The Lady Bearcats had no part of it.
Led by a stingy defensive effort, Anderson County outscored the Lady Flyers, 19-0, during the second quarter, and never looked back during its 53-35 blowout win.
The Lady Bearcats limited Franklin County to a 26.1 percent (12-of-46) shooting effort while Anderson County hit 17-of-38 shot attempts, including a 10-of-19 effort from behind the arc.
Paige Serafini hit a team-best four 3-pointers and led the Lady Bearcats with 14 points while three players added eight points and two players added six points in the 18-point win. Patience Laster led the Lady Flyers with 14 points and seven rebounds.
Tiffani Riley’s five points in the first quarter combined with 3-pointers from Sophie Smith and Serafini gave Anderson County an 11-9 lead going into the second quarter. The Lady Bearcats shot 4-of-9 from the floor. Laster kept Franklin County in the game early with seven points.
Anderson County quickly put to rest any chance of a Lady Flyer win in the second quarter after outscoring Franklin County, 19-0, while taking a 30-9 lead into halftime.
Serafini caught the hot hand during the period, hitting three 3-pointers while Riley added one 3-pointer. Amiya Jenkins scored on a layup and two free throws while Jacie Chesser and Smith also added free throws, too.
The Lady Bearcats hit 9-of-19 shot attempts from the floor, including a 7-of-12 effort from beyond the arc. The Lady Flyers were 3-of-21 from the floor, and 0-of-5 from the free-throw line.
Anderson County put the finishing touches on its win by building a 46-22 lead in the third quarter before securing the victory in the fourth quarter.
2021 Mingua Beef Jerky Girls’ Sweet 16
At Rupp Arena
Anderson County 53, Franklin County 35
Anderson County 11 19 16 7 53
Franklin County 9 0 13 13 35
Anderson County (53) — Chesser 6, Smith 8, Satterly 8, Jenkins 6, Riley 8, Serafini 14, Johnson 3.
Franklin County (35) — Kennedy 10, Miles 4, Laster 14, Meade 7.
