MANCHESTER — North Laurel’s dominance against 49th District teams continued on Friday with its 79-32 blowout win over Clay County.
The 47-point margin of victory is the largest the Jaguars have recorded against the Tigers. North Laurel has now won three consecutive games against its district rival while improving to 14-4 overall, 6-0 against regional teams, and 4-0 against 49th District opponents.
Nate Valentine’s squad shot a red-hot 64 percent from the floor, hitting 34-of-53 shot attempts, including a 9-of-17 effort from 3-point range. The Jaguars outrebounded Clay County, 32-17, while limiting the Tigers to a 10-of-36 shooting effort (27.8 percent) from the floor.
“I was pleased with our effort tonight,” Valentine said. “Our guys played hard defensively and shared the ball on the offensive end.”
North Laurel dominated from the get-go, jumping out to a 28-8 lead while never looking back.
Reed Sheppard scored nine of his 20 points in the first quarter while Clay Sizemore hit three 3-pointers and scored nine points during the period while Ryan Davidson added eight points.
The Jaguars outscored Clay County, 23-6, in the second quarter while extending its lead to 51-14 in the second quarter. Sheppard added seven more points while Chase Dotson scored four points during the period. Caden Harris and Davidson each added four points apiece.
With the running clock in effect for the entire second half, North Laurel hit cruise control during the third and fourth quarters, outscoring the Tigers, 28-18, during the game’s final 16 minutes.
Eleven different players scored for the Jaguars while Sheppard led the team with 20 points. He finished 9-of-11 from the floor while recording nine steals, six rebounds, four assists, and two blocks. Davidson added 16 points on a 7-of-10 shooting effort while Sizemore turned in a 12-point performance.
North Laurel is scheduled to be back in action Saturday on the road against Scott County. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
North Laurel 79, Clay County 32
North Laurel 28 23 17 11 79
Clay County 8 6 11 7 32
North Laurel (79) — Sheppard 20, Brock 2, Sizemore 12, Davidson 16, Harris 6, Dotson 9, Rawlings 3, Jervis 4, Walker 3, Nicely 2, Jones 2.
Clay County (32) — Crocket 3, Jackson 1, Harris 8, Rice 6, Dezarn 2, Bundy 7, Nicholson 3, Wolfe 2.
