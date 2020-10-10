SOMERSET — The Pulaski County Maroons remained perfect at 3-0 in district play with a convincing 41-18 comeback win over North Laurel Friday at PC Field.
It was the fourth consecutive win for the Maroons.
Leading 13-12 midway through the second quarter, the Pulaski offense caught fire, reeling off 21 consecutive points to take a commanding 34-12 lead after the opening possession of the second half.
After struggling and putting up no points in PC's 21-15 win over Madison Southern, the Maroons have now scored 149 points in the last three contests.
From there, the Pulaski defense simply took control, completely shutting down the Jaguars the rest of the way.
The Maroons’ D picked off two North Laurel passes on consecutive plays to halt two Jaguars scoring drives in the third quarter and stopped North on a fourth down and one-yard play to halt another as the Maroons improved to 4-1 on the season.
“We wanted to be 3-0 in the district and that’s where we are. It’s a good place to be,” Pulaski coach John Hines said following the win. “I’m proud of our team. We’re young and we make mistakes yet, but I love the way they play. They come hard, bring it hard in practice and we are going to get better every week”
North Laurel came out of the gate strong, taking the opening kickoff and marching downfield in four plays — all runs right up the middle by senior Noah Wood —to get into the end zone.
Wood capped off the 65-yard drive with a 15-yard touchdown run to give the Jaguars a 6-0 lead after the missed two-point conversion try.
Pulaski answered on its next possession when senior Tristan Cox bulled his way into the end zone from four yards out to tie the game at 6-6 after the failed extra point.
A big 27-yard Drew Polston to Barek Williams pass play set up Cox’s touchdown.
The Maroons took the lead for good on their next possession.
Sophomore Donovan Abbott capped off an 8-play drive with a 6-yard run around left tackle for a touchdown. Junior Logan Corson’s PAT gave the Maroons lead after one quarter.
After Evan Cherry recovered a North fumble at the Pulaski 4-yard line, the Jaguars got a takeaway of their own two plays later when Christian Larked picked off a Polston pass that bounced off the hands of a PC receiver at the 20-yard line.
The Jaguars took advantage of the short field to score their second touchdown of the night to within 13-12.
But from there the Pulaski offense caught fire, picking up two touchdowns in the final five minutes of the half.
Cox blasted up the middle for a 20-yard TD run to extend the lead to 20-12 following Corson’s PAT.
After taking over the ball on its own 20-yard line with just more than two minutes remaining in the half, Polston lead the Maroons on an 80-yard, seven-play drive that ended with a Polston to Chandler Godby 29-yard touchdown pass to give the Maroons a 27-12 cushion at the half.
