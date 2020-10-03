LONDON — It was a great effort from the South Laurel Cardinals on Friday night when they hosted the Pulaski County Maroons. The Cardinals were able to keep things close in the first half, but eventually ran out of steam, as the Maroons pulled away 58-32 down the stretch.
The loss marked the fourth consecutive game this season that South Laurel has allowed more than 46 points per contest. The youthful Cardinals defense has struggled this season, but showed signs of improvement early on Friday.
On the other, it was the third game out of their four this season that South Laurel has scored at least 30 points on the offensive side of the ball. Sophomore quarterback Dylan Burdine continues to impress with both his arm and his legs, powering the South Laurel offense to an average of 29 points per game through four games this season.
While both teams started slow on Friday, it was the Maroons who struck first. Quarterback Drew Polston found Chandler Crosby on a touchdown completion, and Pulaski converted on the two-point conversion to give them an early 8-0 that they carried into the second quarter.
Burdine and the offense answered on the ensuing drive. After driving the ball across midfield, Burdine connected with wide receiver Nick Hayes for a 35-yard score. Burdine then found Traeton Napier to finish off the two-point conversion to put the game at 8-8 early in the second.
Pulaski County went on to pick up two more scores before the half. With 4:40 to go in the second quarter, Polston completed a touchdown pass to Barek Williams to put the Maroons back on top 15-8. When the Cardinals took over the ball on the next possession, giving up a 32-yard pick-six that led to Pulaski’s 22-8 lead at the half.
It looked as if the Maroons were going to put the game away early in the second half, when Polston capped off a drive with an 8-yard touchdown run to put Pulaski County up 29-8 early in the third quarter. Not to be outdone, Burdine answered by leading his team down the field and scoring on a 2-yard quarterback keeper, then connected again with Napier on the two-point conversion to pull his team within 28-16.
That would be as close as the Cardinals would get on the night, as the Maroons put 30 more points on the board, and South Laurel just couldn’t keep up. Pulaski County scored the next two touchdowns to take a 44-16 lead to open the fourth quarter. The Cardinals scored again with 7:56 left in the game on a 4-yard touchdown run by Napier and the two-point conversion run by Burdine.
The Maroons answered with two more touchdowns to put them up 58-24 with 1:47 left in the game. With the win out of reach, Burdine drove the ball down the field and raced 25 yards for a score with just over a minute remaining, putting the final score at 58-32 in the end.
It was another valiant effort from the sophomore quarterback who continues to put his team in situations to score points each week. He entered the game with seven passing touchdowns and three scores on the ground. He finished Friday night with two more passing touchdowns and two more rushing.
Napier and Hayes each finished the game with a receiving touchdown, while Napier also added two more two-point conversions.
