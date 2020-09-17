LONDON — Jamie Clark’s South Laurel Cardinals improved to 3-1 overall and 2-1 in 50th District play on Thursday by defeating Williamsburg in three sets, 25-8, 25-15, and 25-16.
“I felt like my girls played a really clean game tonight,” Clark said. “Everything worked the way it should have tonight, for the most part. The girls did their jobs in each respective position. “Mackenzie Rollins had five blocks and four aces for the night,” he added. “Kristen McKeehan created 19 assist opportunities for the night and posted five aces. Caroline Pagan's defense was pretty awesome as well with 22 digs for the night. There are always things we need to work on as a team, but we played hard, played as a team, and they all seemed to have really enjoyed volleyball tonight.”
The Lady Cardinals will be back in action at home Saturday against cross-town rival North Laurel.
